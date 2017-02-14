Playboy Is Bringing Back The Naked Pics

After one year of being nudey-free, Playboy is bringing back the boobage.

Last March, Playboy made the decision to ditch the centerfolds for real news-type articles citing that you could simply get free nudity anywhere on the internet. Well, the magazine is already changing their tune and bringing back the nakedness. Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper said…

“Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

You can expect to see naked ladies again in the March/April issue.