Quick Thinking Police Officer Saves Glenn Heights Restaurant from Fire

Quick thinking of a Glenn Heights police officer, a local restaurant was saved from a burning vehicle stuck in the drive-thru.

Around 9pm Saturday night, emergency response crews were dispatched to the Jack in the Box located on Beckley Road in Glenn Heights.

A vehicle fire quickly engulfed a truck in the drive-thru lane, next to the business.

Officer Chris Womack quickly positioned his patrol car behind the burning truck and pushed it away from the building, into the parking lot. No injuries were reported, and the restaurant does not appear to have any damage.