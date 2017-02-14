Starbucks Is Adding Ice Cream To Their Drinks

Starbucks is introducing their new Roastery Affogato menu, an ingenious combination of espresso and ice cream. The Affogato desert is vanilla ice cream drenched in steamy espresso. The menu will have three delicious options.

The Classic Affogato is two shots of espresso over ice cream. The House Affogato adds some demerera syrup and cinnamon, and the Shakerato Affogato features shaken espresso, until chilled, with added vanilla syrup and mint over all poured over the ice cream.

The menu will debut this week in Los Angeles, Boston and DC, but don’t worry it’ll become a national Starbucks standard soon.

Via Elite Daily