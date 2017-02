If you watched Sunday night’s Grammys while looking forward to Metallica and Lady Gaga, you were probably disappointed when James Hetfield’s mic didn’t work.

It turns out a stage hand accidentally unplugged it, but Metal fans can now rejoice.

While the telecast suffered major technical issues throughout the show, the webcast feed was problem-free. And that means you can see the performance the way it was meant to be seen and heard.

Thank you, Internet.