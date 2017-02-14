This Valentine’s Day, Adopt A Penguin From The Fort Worth Zoo

February 14, 2017 8:38 AM
Chances are any last-minute Valentine’s Day gift you bring home to your significant other tonight probably won’t be up to snuff.  However, the Fort Worth Zoo is offering a very special gift that is very outside the box.  The zoo’s Public Relations Manager Avery Elander explained to CBS that “We have a very unique gift idea of an offering of an adoption package with our penguins here at the zoo.”

That’s right.  You can adopt your very own penguin.

Now you don’t get to take any of these lovable fluffballs home, but in its place, any potential adopters will receive a plush toy, an adoption certificate which can be made out to your Valentine, and a photo of the penguin you adopted.

The Valentine’s adoption packages start at just $40!

Via CBS

