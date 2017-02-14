Wayne’s World Released on This Day 25 Years Ago

Cult classic Wayne’s World released on Valentine’s Day in 1992. To think a small snippet on Saturday Night Live would later become a big box office hit on such a low Paramount budget. If you happen to find yourself in Aurora, Illinois anytime soon, there are plenty of photo-ops to be had while there from a pop-up replica of Stan Mikita’s Donuts to even replica of the Campbell family basement at the community college. The town is also hosting dozens of contests and celebrations in honor of the movie’s 25th anniversary.

In honor of the film’s release here are some of the best gifs and quotes from the void we call Twitter. Cue Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”!

