Worlds Hottest Felon Takes NY Fashion Week By Storm

February 14, 2017 5:23 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Jeremy Meeks, New York Fashion Week, Worlds hottest felon

You may remember Jeremy Meeks, who was convicted on felony charges for firearm possession, or at least you remember his mugshot.

Thanks for all the love #Blessed

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Well is mug shot went absolutely viral, and the internet dubbed him the worlds hottest felon. The amazing this is, right after his release the Northside Gangster Crips member signed a huge modeling contract.

Proud to be a part of the @muzikconnect family. Thank you for this opportunity @jasonahardi

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

No one heard anything from him until his surprise debut at the New York Fashion Week, where he wowed everyone, including Madonna and Kylie Jenner, with his iconic tear drop tattoo. Meeks was the talk of the town that week and now it seems he’s totally turned his life around, becoming a social media sensation, posting pictures of his new home, Maserati and wife and three kids.

It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld I so look forward to seeing you soon.

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

 

Check out his Instagram jmeeksofficial to see a real life rags to riches story for yourself.

Via The Sun

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live