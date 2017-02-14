Worlds Hottest Felon Takes NY Fashion Week By Storm

You may remember Jeremy Meeks, who was convicted on felony charges for firearm possession, or at least you remember his mugshot.
Well is mug shot went absolutely viral, and the internet dubbed him the worlds hottest felon. The amazing this is, right after his release the Northside Gangster Crips member signed a huge modeling contract.
No one heard anything from him until his surprise debut at the New York Fashion Week, where he wowed everyone, including Madonna and Kylie Jenner, with his iconic tear drop tattoo. Meeks was the talk of the town that week and now it seems he’s totally turned his life around, becoming a social media sensation, posting pictures of his new home, Maserati and wife and three kids.
Check out his Instagram jmeeksofficial to see a real life rags to riches story for yourself.
Via The Sun