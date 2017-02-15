Candice Romo Pregnant With Baby Number 3!

The Romo lineage will continue to grow. Candice, née Crawford Romo announced yesterday that she and husband Tony are expecting “another Romo offspring” this August. The two are already parents to Rivers, 2 1/2 years old, and Hawkins, 4 1/2 years old.

Visiting Daddy at training camp 💙🏈 #dallascowboys A post shared by Candice Romo (@candiceromo) on Oct 2, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

Crawford and Romo married in May 2011 in Arlington Hall in Dallas. Of their relationship, and being a father to one at the time, Romo told People in 2012, “If you get a great wife who understands the demands of someone in athletics, I think that’s important. I was lucky enough to find someone like that. She’s a great mom and a great wife. It’s been fun just hanging out with her and my son. It’s been exciting.

As far as being a parent, Romo told the magazine, “It strengthens your family values and your family and the love you have, which is already really strong. It’s been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored.”

