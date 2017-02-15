Cash Me Ousside With A Lawsuit; Danielle Bregoli Sued For Logo Infringement

Danielle Bregoli is determined to not fade away into obscurity. The 13-year-old living and breathing meme has an online clothing store, with hoodies and sweaters with her famous catchphrase adorned on the front.

These sweaters have landed her in a little bit of hot water, however. Clothing manufacturer Hanes sent Bregoli and her mother a letter asking her to stop selling her hoodies and sweaters featuring that stitching, because the “C” used is nearly identical to the logo used by Champion sportswear, which is owned by Hanes.

A sneak peak of our new Fall/Winter '16 Collection! All about what #RealChampions want – style, comfort & quality. pic.twitter.com/YLWjfpcQbb — ChampionUSA (@ChampionUSA) May 11, 2016

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Hanes says it needs to protect its “extensive consumer goodwill and reputation.” Hanes gave the Bregolis a week to cease production of any of the merch with the similar “C.”

Via TMZ