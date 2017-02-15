Hungover And Hungry? Try Booze Filled Pancakes

We’ve all had those mornings…. head pounding, eyes struggling to open, feeling worse than death, with an insatiable hunger to boot.

Well we’re here to help. You can solve all your morning after problems with just one breakfast dish. The Boozy Pancakes are here!

They’re actually really easy to make and have tons of variations to satisfy every level of hangover and hunger.

Let’s start with the time tested “Baileys Irish Cream Pancakes”

1.Whisk butter, sugar, salt and egg in medium bowl. Whisk in milk and Irish cream liquor until combined. Add flour and baking powder to the bowl, then stir until just about smooth.

2.Heat 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet until melted over medium-low heat. Scoop as many 1/4 cup portions of batter into pan as will fit without crowding, then gently spread out into a disc shape. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip the pancakes over and continue to cook until done, about 1-2 minutes more. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve warm with butter and syrup.

If Baileys isn’t your thing there’s also the “Jack Daniels Syrup Pancakes” and the “Buttermilk Beer Pancakes”

Check out all the full recipes Here

Via Elite Daily