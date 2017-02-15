Justin Bieber Involved In Assault Investigation

Back in June a video was released of a fight involving Justin Bieber. Now, Law enforcement officials have named Bieber as a suspect in an investigation of the alleged assault.

The victim claims Justin took his sunglasses and put them on. The victim took a picture of Bieber with the sunglasses on and that’s when Bieber, and his entourage, began the physical altercation.

The victim claims he was hospitalized with multiple injuries including a concussion. No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Via TMZ