Justin Bieber Involved In Assault Investigation

February 15, 2017 4:38 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Cleveland, Justin Bieber fight

Back in June a video was released of a fight involving Justin Bieber. Now, Law enforcement officials have named Bieber as a suspect in an investigation of the alleged assault.

The victim claims Justin took his sunglasses and put them on. The victim took a picture of Bieber with the sunglasses on and that’s when Bieber, and his entourage, began the physical altercation.

The victim claims he was hospitalized with multiple injuries including a concussion. No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Via TMZ

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live