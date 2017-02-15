Lady Gaga’s Isolated Vocals From The Super Bowl Are Nothing Short Of Amazing

February 15, 2017 5:16 AM
No matter what you think of Mother Monster, you cannot deny how absolutely powerful her vocals are.

If you’re still not convinced, watch this video of her isolated vocals from Super Bowl LI, and listen how incredible Gaga sounds.

Keep in mind this was a live performance, with bungee chords, costume changes, running, dancing, and a million moving parts to go along with the million reasons why she’s amazing.

As an added bonus, here’s another isolated vocals video, from her performance of “A-YO” on Saturday Night Live.

