Meet Logan Everett! The First Ever Boy American Girl Doll

February 15, 2017 10:24 AM
In 31 years of business, American Girl has never made a male doll…until now.

Believe it or not, but boys do play with dolls. Not to mention there are plenty of little girls in the world who would love to have a little boy doll. So, meet Logan Everett!

He’s got short brown hair and blue eyes. He wears a t-shirt underneath a blue plaid button up with a pair of navy pants. He also plays the drums in his friend’s band.

Apparently, American Girl sales were flat last year, so Mattel (American Girl’s parent company) pushed for the boy doll in hopes of creating more diversity.

