More People Whould Choose A Million Dollars Over True Love According To Survey

February 15, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: cash, Couple, money, relationships, Romance, survey, true love, Valentine's Day

Love might trump all, but definitely not cash.

A new survey from Money and SurveyMonkey revealed that more than half of its participants would rather choose a million per year for their rest of their lives over finding true love.  In fact, 51% of the 4,447 surveyed would rather have the cash.

53% of married participants and 55% of those in domestic partnerships would rather have love however, although nearly every other demographic chose the cash, especially those who were divorced or separated.

Via Time

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live