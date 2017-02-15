Pizza Places Tried To Make A Ton Of Heart Shaped Pies For Valentine’s Day. A Lot Of Them Failed.

Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day differently. There is nothing wrong with curling up on the couch next to your main squeeze while you take in a sappy movie and a gigantic pizza.

It seems a lot of couples had that kind of evening in mind last night, as pizza places all over the country were inundated with requests for heart shaped pizzas. Now we’re sure plenty excelled at this task, and masterfully crafted the delicious treats to look like the symbols of love to perfection, but what fun is seeing perfection?

Scroll through these amazing pictures of the best Valentine’s pizza fails and try not to die laughing.

@PapaJohns I literally feel disrespected by this "heart shaped" pizza. Thanks for ruining my Valentine's Day.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J7wDBElsCO — Lilly🌑 (@_liiilllllly_) February 15, 2017

@pizzahut man why did I order this. Took over an hour and a half I tipped the driver very well and I get this mess? It's not even warm.. pic.twitter.com/fqaU16BeqS — Yung Dro (@Peyypeyy) February 15, 2017

@pizzahut u delivered THIS & I cant u on the phone for the last 45min… 😠 pic.twitter.com/rk24NEnCMv — Valery Ortiz (@ValsTweet) February 15, 2017

@PapaJohns #valentinesdayfail ordered pepperoni heart pizza and got plain. Called and redelivered and got this pic.twitter.com/vVxkRVfuQv — sonnysung2284 (@sonnysung2284) February 15, 2017

What kind of heart pizza is this shit….would of ordered something different if it was gonna look like this🙄🙄🙄🙄 @PapaJohns pic.twitter.com/wpQjn4oroe — Emma (@RValentinee) February 15, 2017

@pizzahut this is highly unacceptable. I'm pretty sure my pizza should not look like this when delivered pic.twitter.com/O9GpOLYSRj — Tyzae (@Tyzae) February 15, 2017

.@pizzahut I don't know whether to laugh or cry at this "heart" pizza😂😭 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/e4DxbeIS0u — Mara Sullivan (@MaraCSullivan) February 15, 2017

@PapaJohns I ordered a heart shaped pizza and I got this trash and it's not even cut…… pic.twitter.com/SdgQJnX9Eq — Ivy🌺 (@luxesatan) February 15, 2017

If you're looking for the saddest @PapaJohns heart shaped pizza, it's at our house. 😕 #doingheartsurgery pic.twitter.com/4TjFnDCDsx — Deborah Richards (@debrichardsVT) February 14, 2017

