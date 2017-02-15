The Dallas Cowboys Sent Out Valentine’s Day Cards Featuring Dak & Zeke

It’s never too late to send someone you love a Valentine. Especially for that sports fan in your life.
Yes, yesterday was Valentine’s Day. And just about every sports team in DFW sent out a specialty Valentine’s Day card.
The Dallas Mavericks gave us Cupid Dirk! There’s nothing like seeing a 7 foot tall man wearing a baby diaper.
The Rangers gave us “Captain” laying seductively on some rose petals.
FC Dallas channeled The Bachelor and gave out sexy roses.
They brought the humor too!
However the clear winner of the Valentine’s Day card war goes to your Dallas Cowboys, who gave us a little bit of Dak and Zeke!
Love, love, LOVE!!!!!! Bonus points for being able to print these out and send them to all your friends!