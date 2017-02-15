Thor Tries To Pay The Rent With Asgardian Coins, His Roommate Darryl Is NOT Amused

February 15, 2017 10:26 AM
After Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor took a very long and much needed break from the superhero world. In fact, you may have noticed he was absent from Captain America: Civil War.

As it turns out, Thor shied away from the spotlight and took some time to live amongst the real people of Earth. He even got a roommate named Darryl. In fact, there was even a petition to get these two their very own reality show!

Well, the odd couple are back with another sneak peak into their lives. And it doesn’t look like Darryl really enjoys living with Thor. For starters he keeps trying to pay the rent in Asgardian coins and pumpkins. Not to mention, Thor straight up laughed in Darryl’s face when he told him to think about getting a job. And then there’s that whole servant thing.

Something tells us, Thor and Darryl won’t be roommates for much longer.

