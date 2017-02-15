Want Breakfast Tacos This Morning? Taco Cabana Will Deliver Them To Your Home For Free!

They’re calling it “Random Acts of Tacos.” Honestly, we don’t care what they call it, but bless them for whatever it is.

Taco Cabana is once again bestowing us with free breakfast tacos. Last year, the restaurant gave away more than 50,000 free tacos at undisclosed locations, and this year they are teaming with the delivery app “Favor” for a special promotion only for TODAY from 9-11am.

Once you log into the Favor app during the specified time, all you need to do is click on the banner for the promotion, and you can request two breakfast tacos to be delivered to your location. Now, supplies are limited and are on a first come first serve basis, so act fast if you want some free tacos! Just make sure you are located within Favor’s delivery zone for Dallas.

If you miss out on the promotion this morning, users can go into their local Taco Cabana Friday morning and receive a coupon for a breakfast taco for their next visit. Again, supplies of those coupons are limited!

Via Guide Live