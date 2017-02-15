You Can Enter A Contest To Win A Dream Wedding….At Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving taco lovers the chance to win a dream wedding at their Las Vegas cantina restaurant as part of their “Love and Tacos” contest.

Anyone can apparently enter the contest, and all that is needed for entry is a 30 second video clip or photo uploaded to social media explaining how Taco Bell played into a couple’s love story.

Fan voting for the contest begins March 1, and judges will eventually choose the finalists. The winning couple will get free trip to Las Vegas, dinner catered by Taco Bell at their Las Vegas Cantina restaurant, Taco Bell t-shirts, champagne flutes, and plenty more perks like wedding photography, a private pool cabana and a VIP table at Drai’s nightclub.

Taco Bell also has a $600 wedding package that’s being described as walking right “up to the counter and order a wedding right off the menu.”

Via USA Today