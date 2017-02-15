You Can Now Get Married At Taco Bell

February 15, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Las Vegas, Marriage, Taco Bell, wedding

his week Taco Bell announced that couples can now get married at its Las Vegas Cantina flagship location in Las Vegas!

The restaurant, which actually has a wedding chapel, will offer couples a “Wedding Package” complete with a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes and a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake.  Plus newlyweds will be treated to a Taco 12 Pack for their very first meal as a married couple.

The package costs $600 and includes a full ceremony and officiant.  It won’t be available until this summer of 2017 but Taco Bell lovers can enter a sweepstakes to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to be the first couple to get married at the Las Vegas restaurant!

