Anonymous Donor Leaves Free Treats At Bottom Of Vending Machine As “Random Act Of Kindness”

An anonymous donor perked up everyone working at The Christie in Manchester’s day with a Random Act of Kindness.

Nurses at the healthcare facility walked up to a vending machine to find that the tray was full with already purchased snacks. The stranger left a note taped to the machine that read he was hoping to “brighten up someone’s day.”

Nurse Emma Widdowson said “It made me feel so happy I was beaming all day,” and Health care assistant Lauren Hunstone concurred saying, “It just perked up everyone’s day that someone would do something so lovely out of the goodness of their own heart, not wanting to take any sort of thanks.”

The Christie was recently praised for its exceptional care and for being a “leader in its field.” It is the largest single-site cancer center in Europe, and treats more than 44,000 patients every year.

Via BBC