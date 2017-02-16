Canine Corner: Leo

February 16, 2017 9:04 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Canine Corner, dog, dogs, Legacy Humane Society, Leo, lhs, puppies, Rescue, Shelter
Meet Leo!
He’s a one and half year old, 90-lb. American Bulldog mix. He was found wandering the streets, and he was very malnourished, sad and skinny. Since then, he’s been in foster care and he is a happy, laidback dog.
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Leo is so charming, and he loves the ladies! He gets along great with other dogs; However, Leo is a true alpha so he needs a firm handler with positive reinforcement. He knows basic commands, and he’s already crate-trained and housebroken. He loves to snuggle and sometimes he’ll try to sneak into bed with you!
He’s neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Plus, he is heartworm-negative, and he has a microchip. If you’d like to meet this handsome, lovable guy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/
See Leo in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Lyla HERE.*

Our Dog of the Week is PAW-ered by Paw Lofts Dallas. Dallas’ premier all suite boutique pet hotel, coming this March! Now accepting reservations at PawLofts.com/Dallas. Plus, Paw Lofts will give a $100 gift card to the person who adopts Leo– just mention that you heard about him from AMP 1037!

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

