Garland Woman Uses Wylie Police To Surprise Husband With Pregnancy Announcement

February 16, 2017 5:17 AM
Wayne Blackmore’s heart sank when he saw the flashing lights from a Wylie police officer.  The Garland resident did not have a license plate on the front of his vehicle, and he was dejected thinking about the cost of the ticket he was surely about to receive.

When the officer approached the window, he told Blackmore he would not write him a ticket, but he began lecturing him on the importance of being a good role model, especially as a parent.  The officer’s exact words were: “… As a parent, we also have to make sure that we’re good role models, correct?  And, seeing as you’re in that boat now, don’t you think it’s important you do the same?”

Blackmore was of course bewildered, since he and his wife Michelle had tried for years to have children, but were also met with infertility and unfortunately a miscarriage.  They recently began in vitro fertilization, traveling as far as the Czech Republic to save money on the procedure, all with the hopes of starting a family.

Michelle said she wanted to have a “cool story” about announcing her pregnancy, and no doubt Blackmore thought this was very “cool” when he turned to face his wife after the officer’s “lecture” and he saw her holding a “Baby on Board” decal along with a positive pregnancy test.

