GoFundMe Partners With Special Olympics to Empower Athletes With Disabilities

A really special partnership just happened between GoFundMe and the Special Olympics. The campaign involves a global sponsorship that has launched over 500 online campaigns to support athletes and teams alike. What’s really unique about this is that not only does it offer an opportunity to sponsor these athletes but also to hear personal stories from the competitors themselves. The Winter Games will host more than 2,700 athletes from over 100 countries and will run March 14 through March 25. According to the GoFundMe campaign, it costs approximately per athlete including travel, equipment and coaching. The fundraising will allow for the Winter Games to focus more on community and support.

The campaign has gained a lot of attention from Olympians themselves like Simone Biles and Apolo Ohno supporting this initiative. GoFundMe CEO said in a statement. “GoFundMe’s mission is to empower people to help people, and Special Olympics has been helping to empower people with intellectual disabilities for almost 50 years. It’s an honor to share the stories of these competitors who have overcome obstacles.”

Watch the campaign below: