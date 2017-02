The cover of the new 2017 Sports¬†Illustrated Swimsuit issue with Kate Upton features a whole lot of Kate Upton but not so much swimsuit…

Just take a look:

Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size #siswim17 #grateful A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:53pm PST

There are three covers and only one bikini bottom… that math doesn’t add up. One of them is just some rope and the other is a whole bunch of jewelry, which can’t be that great for swimming.

Via ELLE