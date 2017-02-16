Katy Perry Introduces New Line Of Footwear Available Today

Katy Perry has launched her brand new line of footwear designed and created by the singer herself.

S/o to all our girls today for #galentinesday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/hWRFtcPR2G — Katy Perry Shoes (@kpcollections) February 14, 2017

She’s designed shoes to fit all your needs and fill all that empty space in your closet. Everything from wildly colorful sneakers, to sexy stilettos, to sophisticated pumps for as she describes them for “any girl who wants to have a little exclamation mark at her feet. You can make it a whole look, or you can just accessorize with that personality piece. That’s what’s so great about shoes!”

@katyperry KATY ARE THESE THE SHOES YOU WORE BECAUSE I LOVED THOSE😱❤ pic.twitter.com/21mLzkbsdW — Rachel (@purfect_katycat) February 16, 2017

When your sneakers sparkle as bright as your #grammys performance ✨ @katyperry rocks the Lena sneaks. #katyperryshoes comin' at ya 2.16 pic.twitter.com/GyqjpYJDJD — Katy Perry Shoes (@kpcollections) February 13, 2017

Perry described the entire shoe collection as having several “themes,” saying “There’s a star and moon group called ‘SOLEstial’. ‘Havana Good Time’ came from a trip I took to Cuba with my girlfriends and then we have a ‘Pump Up the Jam’, which is a bit ’90s-based.”

These are my 3 fav @katyperry shoes! What about you guys? 😎 pic.twitter.com/HFFC4iYpve — YAAAASSS (@KatyCatCrib) February 16, 2017

Katy Perry’s shoe collection is available HERE.

