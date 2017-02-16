“Love Actually” Finally Getting A Sequel…Sort Of

We are finally going to see a follow-up to your girlfriend’s favorite romantic comedy.

The cast of the 2003 hit Love Actually will be getting together for a little mini-reunion as they will be filming a short film for the upcoming “Red Nose Day,” an annual telethon that raises money for the charity Comic Relief.

Writer and director Richard Curtis told The Hollywood Reporter he has never considered writing a full sequel top the film, but it “might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.” He continued saying, “Who has aged best? — I guess that’s the big question . . . or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun—very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day—and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

The short film will premiere in the UK on May 24, and in the U.S. the following day.

Via Vanity Fair