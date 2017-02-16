New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Never Watched ‘The Bachelor’

Rachel Lindsay, who appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ season 21 and will be the next star of ‘The Bachelorette’ shockingly claims she never actually watched the show.

“Obviously I knew about the show and I was aware of it. I’ve attended watch parties because every single job I’ve been a part of has had watch parties. I never understood what was going on.”

Lindsay claims, “My coworkers actually signed me up for The Bachelor and were like, ‘You’ve got to go to this casting call.’ So once that process happened, I started to tune in more.”

Via Yahoo News