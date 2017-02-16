New Dating App Forces User To Talk On Phone With Potential Match

February 16, 2017 6:43 AM
It wasn’t too long ago that online dating was strictly taboo in our society.  Now it’s perfectly acceptable to meet your mate through a dating site or even through a mobile app.  The intimacy and personal interactions definitely have ben sacrificed to expedite the “getting to know each other” process, but one dating app is going to start forcing users to have some level of interaction beyond the standard flirty text message.

Hotline forces its users to make a phone call, otherwise any other type of communication is locked.  No texting…no messaging…nothing until that phone call is made.  Founder Sam Ballantyne said he created the app to increase the “friction” between potential partners, and to force people to interact with each other only “when they really want to.”

Hotline users can only select up to three matches at a time, unlike Tinder and Bumble where users have unlimited matches.  It also charges its users $9 a month.  Ballantyne continued, “As a casual user of a dating app, it’s really not hard to have hundreds or thousands of matches.  It means you don’t treat your matches well.  It’s hard to manage thousands of virtual relationships.  I wanted to build something that made it easier to give whoever you were messaging the time they deserve.”

