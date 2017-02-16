These Boutique Hotels Are Bringing the Luxe Life to Aggieland

Might want to get a head start on spring break plans this year. Three unique hotel concepts are coming to College Station this year making this area a destination that goes way beyond Texas A&M University. The region has recently experienced a boom in boutique hotels as it aims to be the bnext destination city. So whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a nice spring break trip with a group of friends or family, we’ve got your destination plans.

Calvary Court first opened its doors in November of last year. The pedestrian-friendly enclave full of restaurants and retail is a part of the mixed-use Atlas and Traditions community. This community offers a 5-acre lake, waterfront park and plenty of hiking trails.

We’re super excited about The Stella opening next month. This four-star hotel is minutes away from Traditions Club, which features the Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf course. The 176-room hotel will also offer extensive meeting space making it perfect to host both indoor and outdoor events. The hotel’s resort-style pool will include a pool bar and poolside cabanas with TVs and lounge chairs. Fun fact: the hotel interior has been designed by Design Duncan Miller Ullmann, the firm responsible for the look of Hotel ZaZa in Dallas and Houston.

Our third pick is one that isn’t open just yet but is slated to open this summer, which could make for a really great getaway. The George. The first thing to note about this boutique hotel is that it’s very involved with the community. Their social media speaks for itself. From sharing exciting Texas A&M college news to celebrating the openings of neighboring bars and restaurants. The George, honors all the famous Georges of the world — locally, George H. W. Bush. The George offers a whiskey bar with an extensive selection and a restaurant called Poppy, the name Bush’s grandchildren called him.