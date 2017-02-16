This Stunning Billboard Magazine Cover Was Taken With an iPhone 7 Plus

February 16, 2017 10:50 AM By Sybil Summers
There’s something super neat about Billboard Magazine‘s February 2017 issue that features former Fifth Harmony member, Camila Cabello. It was photographed with an iPhone 7 Plus using the portrait mode feature. The photo was shot by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, who has photographed celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, and Tom Hanks. The cover project was actually Billboard‘s idea. In an interview with Mashable, Mobley gave his thought on the whole project, “I’m all about embracing new technology and not being afraid of it, so I was totally up for the challenge.”

For Mobley, a typical photo shoot setup includes expensive DSLR cameras and lighting equipment easily in the thousands of dollars. The price for this shoot: iPhone 7 Plus at just seven hundred and seventy dollars. Since the file sizes are a lot smaller than those taken with DSLR cameras, after some heavy editing and retouching the final cover looks amazing!

