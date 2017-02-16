Which Celebrity Would You Most Like To Go On Vacation With?

Think of any celebrity in the world that you could go on vacation with, anywhere in the world. According to a survey from Hotels.com, Las Vegas is the prime vacation destination spot, and the celebrities we’d most like to spend time in Sin City with, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston.

The Top 5 Male Celebrities to spend a vacation with were:

1- Tom Hanks

2- George Clooney

3- Denzel Washington

4- Morgan Freeman

5- Justin Timberlake

And the Top 5 Females Celebrities were:

1- Jennifer Aniston

2- Jennifer Lopez

3- Ellen Degeneres

4- Selena Gomez

5- Beyoncé

While many of us would probably enjoy a nice getaway with a celebrity, a third of those surveyed revealed that would rather go on an all-expenses-paid shopping spree, even over attending an awards show or traveling on a private jet with a celebrity.

Via Expedia