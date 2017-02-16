Woman Gets Locked Inside CVS

February 16, 2017 3:22 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, CVS, Locked inside CVS

Christian Hathaway was shopping at a local CVS in St. Cloud, Florida at around 9pm when the store closed with no warning. She ran to the front of the store and watched as the big steel gate closed for the night.

She tried yelling for help, even banging on the doors, but no one was around to help. So, she called 911…

Dispatcher: “911 What’s your emergency?”

Caller: “I just have a question. I was in the CVS, and I think they just locked me in the building.”

Dispatcher: “Ok is anyone inside the building beside yourself?”

Caller: “No, I started screaming, ‘Hello! is anyone in here? Hello?’ And no one is in this building, but the alarm is going off.”

Dispatcher: “Ok an officer will be dispatched as soon as possible.”

An officer arrived but could not open the gate. 45 min the manager arrived and was able to free Christian and gave her a $100 gift card for the trouble.

CVS released this statement, “We are following up with the store team to ensure that, store closing procedures are followed properly in order to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Via Fox 4 News

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live