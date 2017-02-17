Champagne Vending Machines Are a Thing Now

We keep thinking we’ve seen everything but then a major upgrade in the vending machine realm comes along and we’re excited all over again. This time it’s good. Real good. Introducing champagne vending machines to make all our on-the-go brunch dreams come true. This is isn’t your typical selection of chocolate bars and chips. It’s Moet’s Imperial Brut and Imperial Rose champagne. We know you’re thinking what we’re thinking….how does this machine know if the person is even of age to purchase this? Well, the first of its kind in the U.S. is open at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Las Vegas and to purchase you must first purchase a $20 gold coin at the front desk.

With vending machines trending lately for offering more than just food (iPhones and tablets), we can only wonder what the future holds for these convenient little machines.