Tyrone Crawford went on a mini-rant yesterday after being kicked off of an American Airlines flight, allegedly over a dispute over one of his bags being too big to carry on.

To their credit, American Airlines quickly responded to try and remedy the situation, and Crawford backtracked immediately, saying the entire situation was getting out of hand. Looks like the airline got him on the next flight out, and thankfully the entire incident ended without any major conflict.

It's ok y'all are still my favorite airline y'all got me on the next flight out S/O @AmericanAir https://t.co/lOp3UVP91i — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) February 16, 2017

Wow that got way to out of hand lol had to take that Down asap 😲 — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) February 16, 2017

Via SportsDay