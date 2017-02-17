Garland Driver Entering LBJ Freeway Shot At In Road Rage Incident

A driver in Garland is unhurt, but still remains shaken after a road rage incident on the LBJ Freeway led to gunfire.

The unnamed man just dropped his kid off at school when he was trying to merge onto LBJ westbound near Skillman St. Another driver in a White Yukon refused to let him merge, and as the ramp ended, he heard two gunshots. He tried to get away, but the Yukon passed him on the driver’s side, pulled in front of him, and then slowed down on his passenger’s side. Then the gunman opened fire again.

The man could feel the bullets enter his pickup, although thankfully he was not hit or injured. He pulled over to call the police, and found large-caliber bullets rolling around in the bed of his truck, along with four bullet holes, three in the bed and one in the cab. The victim told Dallas News, “I could understand road rage, but never to the point of pulling out a gun. That’s a whole other level.”

The gunman exited LBJ onto Central Expressway before the victim could grab a license plate number or description of the suspect. Police are hopeful that other drivers witnessed the incident, and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 214-670-5840.

Via Dallas News