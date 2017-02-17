Harrison Ford Sounded Confused Before Airport Near-Miss

74-year-old Harrison Ford took off from Santa Monica Airport and flew to Orange County this week and mistakenly landed his plan on a taxiway. In the audio of his conversation with air traffic control, which has been obtained by TMZ, Ford is heard stammering and is seemingly confused as he tells the tower that he’s in a helicopter. He then corrected himself and said plane.

After taking off, Ford was still communicating with Santa Monica when he should have been speaking with Orange County. Santa Monica tower had to tell him to switch frequencies to his destination airport. The 18 minute flight when Ford mistakenly landed on a taxiway instead of the runway and flew directly over an American

Airlines passenger jet.

Harrison has been a licensed pilot for 20 years and has already flown since the incident.

The FAA said Wednesday that Ford’s investigation was on hold due to a backlog.