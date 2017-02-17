Little Caesar’s Founder, Mike Ilitch, Quietly Paid For Rosa Parks’ Housing For As Long As Necessary

Last week, Mike Ilitch, the founder of Little Caesar’s Pizza and the owner of the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings, passed away. As with most deaths, people often remember the better moments of their lives, the happier times, and their good deeds.

For Mike Ilitch, back in 1994, he helped pay the rent for…Rosa Parks. Yes, THE Rosa Parks who refused to sit in the back of the bus in 1955.

According to Christopher Botta of Sports Business Journal, he said…

“On Aug. 31, 1994, Parks, then 81, was robbed and assaulted in her home in central Detroit. (Judge Damon) Keith called real estate developer Alfred Taubman, the owner of Riverfront Apartments, about finding a safer home for Parks. Taubman pledged to find the best home available. When Ilitch read about Keith’s plan and Taubman’s promise in the newspaper, he called the judge and said he would pay for Parks’ housing for as long as necessary. (Parks passed away in 2005 at the age of 92). Keith served as the executor of the trust established for Parks’ housing.”

Wow.