NBA Joins Fight Against “Bathroom Bill”

February 17, 2017
There’s a bill out there, dubbed “The Bathroom Bill”, which would require people to use the bathroom which corresponds to their gender listed on their birth certificate.

A similar bill was passed targeting the transgender community in North Carolina, which prompted the NBA to move their All Star game out of state.

The NFL was the first to warn Texas that if the bill passes they will no longer hold any major events, like the Super Bowl, and now the NBA has joined in with the same warning.

Sports are very important to Texans, not to mention the money made from events like the Super Bowl so this could have disastrous consequences if the bill passes. If it doesn’t this will mark a major moment in history when a sports league was able to influence our legislation.

Via ESPN

