So the Oreo Cadbury Eggs were awesome, but like many companies these days they’re just taking it a little too far.

Oreo has now partnered with Peeps, you know those bird shaped blobs of sugar only known for being disgusting, who’s only piratical purpose is watching them explode in the microwave.

The new Oreo Peeps will be two golden Oreo cookies with a pink Peep filling. You’ll be able to see them in Walmart and laugh as you walk by to buy better snacks on Feb. 22.

Peeps Oreos have popped up on Walmart.com! I wouldn't run out just yet, but this does mean they should be out soon 😋 let us know if you find them! #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:06am PST

Via Barstool Sports