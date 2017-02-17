Police Investigating Car Fire That Claims One Life In Uptown Garage

February 17, 2017 7:09 AM
Police and firefighters responded to calls of a fire Thursday afternoon at an Uptown garage in a Dallas neighborhood.

Authorities went to the 3600 block of McKinney Ave. near the West Village shopping area just before 4pm yesterday after witnesses say a car caught fire on the top floor of a parking garage.

When firefighters arrived, they found the car completely engulfed in flames.  Upon further inspection, they unfortunately found a body inside the vehicle.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, and officials are working now to determine what exactly caused the fire.

