Robert Downey Jr.’s Dog Caught In A Questionable Position

February 17, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: compromising position, dog, player, Robert Downey Jr., Yellow Lab

Robert Downey Jr.’s dog has gone viral. Why? Because he is the ladies man.

Apparently the paparazzi isn’t just going after incriminating pictures of celebrities, but they’re after celebrity dogs too! This week, Robert Downey Jr.’s yellow lab is caught in the crossfire. The victim is being accused of being a “player” after this photo surfaced…

Tony Stark’s dog is a player from pics

Naturally the internet had lost it’s mind over the above image. It’s left many wondering what the heck is going on! Whose feet are those? Is this even Robert Downey Jr.’s dog? It looks like that glass is dividing two patios.

So many questions! We need answers. Til then…play on playa!

