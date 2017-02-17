Students Forced To Evacuate Classroom After Sewage Begins Leaking Through Ceiling

Students were forced to evacuate a basement classroom at New York University’s Bobst Library Tuesday afternoon after sewage waste started leaking through the ceiling.

Ew.

@NYULocal sewage is currently leaking from my classroom in LL of bobst pic.twitter.com/eWwovKqYmM — conor (@conorhudnut) February 14, 2017

Student Conor Hudnut told NBC 4 New York, “We were just sitting in class and all of a sudden there was a whirring coming from above the ceiling, and then it sounded like rain falling down. Then this black liquid just came seeping from the ceiling and it smelled like human feces, and it was just really gross. It smelled horrible. And it got on some kids’ desks, and it was gross so we all just wanted to leave.”

Matt Nagel, NYU’s director of public affairs, confirmed to Seventeen that the sewage did not come from a poop line as thought, but the leakage was simply just stagnant water.

Either way, gross.

