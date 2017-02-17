The First Human Head Transplant Could Happen In 2017

It’s like an episode of Futurama playing out in real life. Ok, so we may not have people’s heads floating around in a jar of goo, but we are one step closer to human head transplants.

Surgeon Sergio Canavero claims we could have our very first human head transplant sometime in 2017! In fact, according to Canavero, there’s already a line of people waiting for the procedure. One of the applicants is Valery Spiridonov, who suffers from a muscle disease that has left him permanently in a wheelchair. Spiridonov says…

“Today my life is pretty tough, I need to rely on people to help me every day – even twice a day because I need someone to take me off my bed and put me in my wheelchair. It makes my life pretty dependent on other people. If there is a way to change this, I believe it should be tried and used.”

Now the actual operation will take about thirty-six hours. They will need around one hundred and fifty medical professions to do the job. Doctors will need to freeze the head, then cut the neck, and a lot of other horrific sounding things which you can read more about HERE.

Crazy!