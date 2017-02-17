This Video of a Baby Seeing His Mother’s Face Clearly for the First Time Will Make Your Day

February 17, 2017 11:42 AM By Sybil Summers
Babies marvel at so much when they’re so young. This baby in particular was in total astonishment and joy when his vision went from blurry to clear and was able to see his mother’s face for the first time. Let’s acknowledge now that the strongest and most precious bond is one between a mother and a child.

The video was posted on Instagram with a caption in Danish that translates to, “Today is a great day. Emil got his glasses. The journey has been long and our little baby had to go through a lot to sit here and smile with his small glasses, but now they’re here.” This will tug at your heartstrings and just brighten your day.

