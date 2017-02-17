WATCH: Robert Irwin, Late Steve Irwin’s Son Appears on The Tonight Show

“Crikey!”

When Steve Irwin A.K.A “The Crocodile Hunter”, died in 2006 there was a void in animal lover’s hearts around the world.

Irwin was an Australian nature expert and television personality. He also owned and operated Australia Zoo alongside his wife Terri and 2 children. While there will never be another “Crocodile Hunter” like Steve, his son Robert is continuing his father’s legacy and is so much alike him.

Robert now 13 years old appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and brought along some animals to show. From the way he talks and admires the animals to his looks and expressions, he is his dad 100%.