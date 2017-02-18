Celebrities With The Highest I.Q.; Prepare To Be Surprised

A person’s Intelligence Quotient – or IQ – is determined using a series of standardized tests.

Ranked 90 – 109 = Normal 110 – 119 = Super Intelligence 120 – 129 = Very Superior Intelligence 130 – 139 = Gifted 140 score and Above = Genius Level

Here are the celebrities that have been tested;

JODIE FOSTER – Score 132,

Two-time Academy Award winner

Bachelor’s Degree from Yale

Fluent in French and Spanish

MADONNA – Score 140, Musician, actress, director, business woman, icon.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER – Score 135, Actor, bodybuilder, Former CA Governor, businessman, director.

Youngest bodybuilder to become Mr. Olympia (1970, age 23)

Won Mr. Olympia contest seven times (1970-1975, 1980)

SHAKIRA – Score 140

Highest selling Colombian artist of all time

First artist to reach number one on Billboard Mainstream and Latin charts at the same time

Speaks 5 languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic

NATALIE PORTMAN – Score 140,

Academy Award nominee

Bachelor’s from Harvard

Speaks six languages, English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Hebrew

STEVE MARTIN – Score 142,

Martin majored in Philosophy at Cal State and nearly became a professor before entering the entertainment industry as comedian.

CONAN O’BRIEN – Score 160,

Conan was a valedictorian and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University studying history and literature in 1985.

MAYIM BIALIK – Score 150, Actress on Big Bang Theory

She has Ph.D in neuroscience and degrees in Jewish and Hebrew studies from UCLA. Mayim was accepted to both Harvard and Yale but chose UCLA.

JAMES WOODS – Score 180, Actor

Member of Mensa

Received full scholarship to MIT but dropped out to pursue acting

Enrolled in the UCLA linear algebra course while in high school

Scored 800 on verbal portion of SATs (perfect) and 779 on the math portion

No wonder there is a school named James Woods in ‘The Family Guy”

FULL LIST: Here