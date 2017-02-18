Celebrities With The Highest I.Q.; Prepare To Be Surprised

A person’s Intelligence Quotient – or IQ – is determined using a series of standardized tests.

Ranked 90 – 109  =  Normal 

110 – 119  =  Super Intelligence

120 – 129  =   Very Superior Intelligence

130 – 139  =  Gifted

140 score and Above  = Genius Level

Here are the celebrities that have been tested;

JODIE FOSTER  – Score 132,

  • Two-time Academy Award winner
  • Bachelor’s Degree from Yale
  • Fluent in French and Spanish
Jodie Foster (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

MADONNA  –  Score 140, Musician, actress, director, business woman, icon.

Madonna (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER –  Score 135,   Actor, bodybuilder, Former CA Governor, businessman, director.

  • Youngest bodybuilder to become Mr. Olympia (1970, age 23)
  • Won Mr. Olympia contest seven times (1970-1975, 1980)
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images)

SHAKIRA  – Score 140

  • Highest selling Colombian artist of all time
  • First artist to reach number one on Billboard Mainstream and Latin charts at the same time
  • Speaks 5 languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic
Colombian singer Shakira (Photo PEDRO UGARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

NATALIE PORTMAN –  Score 140,

  • Academy Award nominee
  • Bachelor’s from Harvard
  • Speaks six languages,  English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Hebrew
Natalie Portman (Photo credit LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

STEVE MARTIN – Score 142,

  • Martin majored in Philosophy at Cal State and nearly became a professor before entering the entertainment industry as comedian.
Steve Martin

CONAN O’BRIEN – Score 160,

Conan was a valedictorian and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University studying history and literature in 1985.

Conan O'Brien (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

MAYIM BIALIK –  Score 150,  Actress on Big Bang Theory

She has Ph.D in neuroscience and degrees in Jewish and Hebrew studies from UCLA.  Mayim was  accepted to both Harvard and Yale but chose UCLA.

Mayim Bialik (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

JAMES WOODS  –  Score 180,  Actor

  • Member of Mensa
  • Received full scholarship to MIT but dropped out to pursue acting
  • Enrolled in the UCLA linear algebra course while in high school
  • Scored 800 on verbal portion of SATs (perfect) and 779 on the math portion
Actor James Woods (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No wonder there is a school named James Woods in ‘The Family Guy”

FULL LIST:  Here

