According to CBSdfw, a vehicle in President Trump’s motorcade was struck by a piece of wood, while travelling in Florida on Friday afternoon. Five middle school students will be charged, as a result of their attack.

While at the time of the incident little was known, upon further investigation a local middle school student confessed to throwing the 2×4 piece of wood. He also detailed his four assailants.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office.