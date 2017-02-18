‘The Lion King’ Cast Is Shaping Up For The Live Action Film

February 18, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Beauty and the Beast, cinderella, Danny Glover, Disney, James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, The Jungle Book, The Lion King

They did it for The Jungle Book and Cinderella (and they’re about ready to release Beauty and the Beast in a few weeks): so you knew it was just a matter of time before Disney brought another one of their beloved animated pictures to the big screen.

Yes, a live action version of The Lion King is in the works.

And just like the live action version of The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau will direct it.

The movie just cast a couple of key roles, too: Danny Glover will play Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa (check out the tweets below).

Source: Variety

