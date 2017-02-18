‘The Lion King’ Cast Is Shaping Up For The Live Action Film

They did it for The Jungle Book and Cinderella (and they’re about ready to release Beauty and the Beast in a few weeks): so you knew it was just a matter of time before Disney brought another one of their beloved animated pictures to the big screen.

Yes, a live action version of The Lion King is in the works.

And just like the live action version of The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau will direct it.

The movie just cast a couple of key roles, too: Danny Glover will play Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa (check out the tweets below).

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Source: Variety

