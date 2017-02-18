Unskippable Ads On YouTube Are A Thing Of The Past

February 18, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: 2018, AMP 103.7, Unskippable 30 second ads, Youtube

We all hate YouTube ads… but they’re a necessary evil that keeps YouTube running, and without YouTube we would have the amazing ability to create content on a global platform.

All that being said, those unskippable 30 second ads were down right torture. Its safe to assume that everyone just stares at the 5 second countdown, waiting for the ‘skip ad’ button rather than watch the actual ad.

Well now you don’t have to worry. YouTube has decided to get rid of the unskippable ads. Sadly this won’t take effect until 2018, but hey with news like this so early, 2018 might just be the best year ever.

Via ARS Technica

